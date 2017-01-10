One of President Barack Obama's last acts in office will be to welcome the Chicago Cubs to the White House.

According to various reports, the President of the United States will welcome the World Series champs to the White House on Monday, during his final week in office.

Confirmed: Cubs accept Obama invitation, to visit White House Monday. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 11, 2017

The last two World Series champions - Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants - visited the White House in the summer but Obama, a Chicago native, invited the Cubs to visit the White House before he left office on November 3, shortly after they defeated the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series.