Is Darvish the final piece the Dodgers need?

The Texas Rangers have traded starting pitcher Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

source: dodgers get darvish with a minute to — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

Yu Darvish has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 31, 2017

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan says the Dodgers will send the Rangers Willie Calhoun (OF), A.J. Alexy (RHP) and Brendon Davis (INF) in exchange for Darvish.

Rangers' return for Darvish is Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017

The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 6-9 record with a 4.01 earned runs average in 22 starts. The native of Japan’s ERA this season is the highest of his major league career.

Darvish, who has only played for the Rangers, is a four-time All-Star and was the American League’s strikeout leader in 2013.

The Dodgers are seemingly in need of pitching help for their starting rotation with the club's ace, Clayton Kershaw, currently sidelined.

Darvish's stay in LA could be a short one as he scheduled to be a free agent at the conclusion of the season.