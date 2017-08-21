Goodell: There's never been a safer time to play football

Roger Goodell appears set to extend his reign as NFL commissioner.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Goodell is closing on a five-year extension with the league which would take him through the 2024 season.

Goodell has served as commissioner since 2006, when he took over for Paul Tagliabue, who chose to retire.

The 58-year-old's extension is expected to hold similar terms to his current contract, which paid him just under $32 million in 2015, the last time his salary was made public.