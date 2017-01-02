After firing head coach Gus Bradley with two games left in the regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a quick start on their coaching search this off-season.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Doug Marrone has already met with owner Shad Khan about keeping the job on a full-time basis, and will likely get another meeting with the owner soon.

#Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone had dinner with owner Shad Khan Monday night to discuss their opening. He’ll likely get another meeting — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

#Jaguars owner Shad Khan has solicited many opinions on his opening. One Super Bowl-winning coach advised him to promote Doug Marrone. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

But Marrone won’t be the Jaguars only candidate, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Jags have also scheduled an interview with Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Jacksonville Jaguars have scheduled an HC interview for Friday with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Jaguars have requested permission to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Rapoport also reports the Jags are expected to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith for the position.

The #Jaguars are expected to interview #Bucs DC Mike Smith for their head coaching job, source said. He's been on their list for a while — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Marrone has NFL head coaching experience with the Buffalo Bills. He led the team to a 15-17 record over the course of two seasons from 2013-14. Marrone opted out of his contract at the end of the 2014 season and it was widely reported he did so to take the head coaching job with the New York Jets. But when the Jets instead hired Todd Bowles as head coach, Marrone joined the Jaguars as assistant head coach and offensive line coach. Marrone went 1-1 with Jacksonville as their interim head coach.

Shanahan helped orchestrate one of the league's top offences in 2016. The Falcons finished second in yards per game (415.8), behind only the Saints, and first in scoring per game at 33.8 points per game. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan is also a candidate for MVP. Shanahan has no previous head coaching experience but has spent several years in the league as an offensive coordinator.

McDaniels has head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to an 11-17 record over parts of two seasons from 2009-10. McDaniels is best known however, for his work as an offensive coordinator in New England. He has spent two stints with the team, most recently since 2012 and has been a part of their four Super Bowl wins.

Smith joined the Buccaneers this season after a year off coaching. Prior to that he was the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2008-14. Smith's record as head coach with the Falcons was 66-46, and he led the team to the playoffs four times, advancing to the NFC Championship game in 2012.