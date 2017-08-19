Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez will play catch today, according to multiple reports.

Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports the Jays still hope to have Sanchez pitch out of the bullpen at some point this year.

Sanchez has missed the majority of this season with finger and blister issues. The 24-year-old has pitched just 36 innings in eight starts this year, compiling a 1-3 record with 4.25 earned run average.

Healthy last year, Sanchez was named an All-Star, finishing with a 15-2 record and 3.00 ERA in 30 starts.

The Blue Jays also recalled reliever TJ House and sent Tim Mayza to Triple-A Buffalo Saturday.