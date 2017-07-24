The Los Angeles Dodgers' fears when Clayton Kershaw left the mound after just two innings Sunday night were confirmed Monday.

According to multiple reports, the initial prognosis is that Kershaw will miss 4-6 weeks, with Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal adding the final determination to be made after seeing Dr. Watkins.

Sources: Initial prognosis is that #Dodgers’ Kershaw will miss 4 to 6 weeks. Final determination will be made after he sees Dr. Watkins. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 24, 2017

Kershaw left the Dodgers' extra innings win over the Atlanta Braves Sunday with back tightness. The 29-year-old missed two and a half months last season with a back injury that turned out to be a herniated disk.

Kershaw was in the midst of another tremendous season. Through 21 starts with the Dodgers, he has a 15-2 record with a 2.04 earned run average and 168 strikeouts in 141.1 innings.