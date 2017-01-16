6m ago
Reports: McDaniels staying with Patriots
TSN.ca Staff
It appears Josh McDaniels is withdrawing from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching vacancy.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McDaniels is pulling back from the coaching search to focus on the playoffs. McDaniels' New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
ESPN's Adam Schefter echoed Rapoport's report, saying McDaniels is expected to remain the Patriots offensive coordinator next season, despite earlier interviewing for the 49ers job.
With McDaniels pulling his name from consideration, the 49ers are expected to hire either Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan or Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach/assistant head coach Tom Cable as their next head coach. Cable is reportedly interviewing with the 49ers this week. If the 49ers choose Shanahan, they will have to wait until the Falcons are eliminated from the playoffs or after the season to offer him the position.