The Los Angeles Rams are expected to interview Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay for their vacant head coach position, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Rams have requested permission to interview Marrone, Patricia, and McVay, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Rams will be one of three teams McDaniels is expected to talk to this week.

Marrone has NFL head coaching experience with the Buffalo Bills. He led the team to a 15-17 record over the course of two seasons from 2013-14. Marrone opted out of his contract at the end of the 2014 season and it was widely reported he did so to take the head coaching job with the New York Jets. But when the Jets instead hired Todd Bowles as head coach, Marrone joined the Jaguars as assistant head coach and offensive line coach. Marrone went 1-1 with Jacksonville as their interim head coach.

McDaniels has head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to an 11-17 record over parts of two seasons from 2009-10. McDaniels is best known however, for his work as an offensive coordinator in New England. He has spent two stints with the team, most recently since 2012 and has been a part of their four Super Bowl wins.