New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead has been suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season, according to multiple reports.

According to the reports Snead was originally suspended four games for an off-season DUI charge, but had the suspension reduced by one game after an appeal.

NFL suspending Saints WR Willie Snead three games, per source. Suspension was reduced on appeal from 4 to 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

Saints WR Willie Snead's three-game suspension was for a personal conduct violation that stemmed from an off-season DUI. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

Snead finished with 72 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns for the Saints last season. The 24-year-old has had a productive first two seasons in New Orleans, accumulating 141 receptions for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns.