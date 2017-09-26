The goal of identifying chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the brains of living athletes took a step forward on Tuesday with an announcement from researchers at Boston University.

The BU School of Medicine has identified an inflammatory protein circulating in spinal fluid that may show the presence of CTE in the brain of the patient.

The news was revealed in the medical journal PLOS One.

Currently, CTE can only be diagnosed once the brain of a deceased athlete has been examined.

“This is just the beginning,” Dr. Ann McKee, co-author of the study, told the Los Angeles Times. “We need to find it at the earliest stages.”

CTE causes premature aging of the brain and sufferers of the disease have myriad problems ranging from behavioural issues to depression and aggression.

A study in July from the same group at Boston University found that 99 per cent of brains of former NFL players that were submitted to them were found to have CTE.

- with files from the Los Angeles Times