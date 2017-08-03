OTTAWA — With a 1-4-1 record the Redblacks hardly look like a team in position to contend for the East Division, but just three points separate Ottawa from the first place Toronto Argonauts.

The Redblacks will look to close the gap Friday night as they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2-0).

After playing four games in 17 days where they went 1-3, the Redblacks took a well-deserved six-day break to rest aching muscles, but also clear minds.

"I think that more of the break that we needed was mentally," said Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris. "It's one of those deals where it was good for us to step away, clear our minds mentally and get some time with our family and not be cramming so much stuff into so little time."

Feeling refreshed, the Redblacks say they're ready to turn things around and it starts with a solid performance against the Bombers.

"We're hungry for a win so I expect our guys to come out flying tomorrow," said head coach Rick Campbell.

"We think we're a team that's on the cusp of being able to do some good things so we're going to keep working at it."

Last season the Redblacks, like many teams, struggled coming off bye weeks. With so many of their games this season being decided by one or two mistakes, Ottawa knows it can ill afford to have a slow start.

"It seems like a consensus across the league that teams coming off byes are sluggish at first, but then the short weeks get to you," said Harris. "It's just about maintaining your focus and being effective in the game, staying aggressive and going out and throwing out the first punch. We want to make sure that we're staying aggressive and doing that (Friday)."

Ottawa will have a couple changes to its lineup as Jake Silas will start his first game of the season on the offensive line, but the biggest change will be the addition of wide receiver Quincy McDuffie, who the Redblacks signed earlier in the week to a two-year contract.

McDuffie, who spent the 2016 season with the Bombers, is looking forward to facing his former team in his Ottawa debut.

"It's a crazy coincidence being that they're my former team," said McDuffie. "I'm looking forward to the challenge and making some plays."

Last season the 26-year-old led the CFL in kickoff return average (27.7 yards) returning 42 kicks for 1,165 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bombers released McDuffie to allow him to pursue an opportunity with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, but he was released in early June.

McDuffie said he had some discussions with the Bombers, but the Redblacks made a strong push for his services and he had heard nothing but good things about the organization.

In many ways McDuffie is the kind of game-changer the Redblacks have been looking for all season.

"He's an explosive guy with big-play potential," said Campbell. "We'll see him return some kicks and he's learned some stuff on offence so we want to get guys that can make those big plays in the game and he's one of those guys."

Notes: WR Brad Sinopoli has at least one reception in 42-straight games, every game since joining the Redblacks for the 2015 season. The next touchdown pass thrown by Harris will be the 65th of his CFL career.