MILWAUKEE — Mike Ribeiro scored eight seconds into overtime as the Milwaukee Admirals rallied past the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Saturday night in American Hockey League action.

Matt White and Mikka Salomaki had third period goals to force extra time for the Admirals (33-18-6), the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators. Marek Mazanec made 27 saves.

Kyle Connor scored both goals for Manitoba (23-27-8) including once on the power play. He's scored nine goals in the last five games for the Winnipeg Jets' farm club. Eric Comrie turned aside 24 shots.

Milwaukee was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Moose converted once on four opportunities.