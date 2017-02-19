Alessandro Ricci is ready to face Paul Felder in a bout that will kick off Sunday's UFC Fight Night Halifax main card on TSN5 at 9pm et/6pm pt.

Ricci is ready for this matchup, because he's always ready.

"As a martial artist I'm constantly staying ready because you never know when you're going to get that call," Ricci told TSN.ca. "I train all year round, pretty much always fight ready and can take a last minute fight, because I love what I do and I love to be constantly ready no matter what."

While many fighters will tell you they are willing to fight anyone at anytime, the 34-year-old already has the proof. He made his UFC debut at the Fox Fight Night Vancouver card last August on a week's notice, dropping a unanimous decision to Jeremy Kennedy.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native does not regret taking the fight and is planning to learn from the outcome.

"It was a big opportunity that I would not let pass by me and there are no excuses," said Ricci. " For me it was a great fight, I didn't get the decision, but I learned a lot and was able to get my feet wet on that stage and this time we were able to game plan and prepare more diligently."

This time around, he'll be facing Paul Felder, a veteran of seven UFC fights (4-3), who is coming into the bout off a loss to Francisco Trinaldo at Fight Night Brasilia last September.

While Ricci has nothing but respect for his combatant's skills, he's planning to lean on his own strategy and training to control the fight.

"This is going to be an exciting matchup, two great strikers, Paul is a great opponent but it doesn't matter who I step in there with because I'm focused on me and what I'm going to be doing," said Ricci. "In this sport you have to be prepared for everything because there are so many variables that can happen."

Along with the victory, the Canadian is also planning to leave Halifax with a little something extra in his pocket.

"I definitely know it's going to be Fight of the Night and that bonus is going to be handed out to me and Paul because we're two warriors, entertainers and true martial artists and we're going to be bringing it."