SAN DIEGO — Clayton Richard carried a shutout into the ninth inning, Franchy Cordero homered twice and the San Diego Padres beat the slumping Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.

One out from going the distance, Richard was removed after pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart's two-run double. The left-hander allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two.

Brandon Maurer got the final out for his 11th save, handing Cincinnati its fifth straight loss.

Richard (5-7) tossed San Diego's only complete game this season on May 21.

Cordero hit a drive to centre field in the first inning against Scott Feldman (5-5) and added another solo homer onto the beach beyond the right-centre field fence in the seventh. The multihomer game was Cordero's first, after he hit his first career home run on Monday.

San Diego got to Feldman early as the first four batters he faced singled and the Padres built a 2-0 lead.

Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte each drove in a run in the first. Cory Spangenberg singled home Solarte in the fifth to make it 4-0.

Cordero finished with a career-high three hits. Myers, Solarte, Jose Pirela and Austin Hedges each had two for the Padres.

Feldman allowed four runs and eight hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds SS Zack Cozart sat out with a sore right quadriceps. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (5-5, 5.35 ERA) takes the mound. He has pitched at least six innings in seven of his 13 starts, and is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA at Petco Park this season.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-5, 7.40) exited his last outing when a line drive struck him on the right hand. Garrett left the game in the second inning, and X-rays were negative.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball