SAN DIEGO — Clayton Richard pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout since 2012 and Wil Myers stole three bases in an inning as the San Diego Padres blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Richard (6-12) relied on his effective sinker, inducing the Phillies to ground into 17 outs for his third career shutout. He struck out six and walked one and ended his four-game losing streak.

Nick Pivetta (4-8) struck out nine of the first 10 batters, and fanned a career-high 11 in five-plus innings.

Myers, who has scuffled since the All-Star break, reached base four times. He becamse the first player since the Marlins' Dee Gordon in 2011 to swipe second, third and home in an inning and the first ever Padre to do so.

Myers' final swipe came when he scored on the back end a double steal after Austin Hedges broke from first base. As Hedges was caught in a rundown, Myers headed for the plate and just got his hand in before Cameron Rupp's tag.