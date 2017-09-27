Trent Richardson hasn’t played a meaningful snap of football since 2014, and has never suited up in the Canadian version of the game, but the 26-year-old running back is confident he’ll be ready when called upon by the Saskatchewan Roughriders

“You put a football in my hand, I’m ready to run,” Richardson told reporters at Roughriders’ practice Tuesday. “I’m ready to do what I do best: get in the end zone and probably run somebody over. At the end of the day I’m here to play football.”

With the Roughriders’ running game struggling in the wake of Cameron Marshall’s knee injury, they finally completed the signing of Richardson months after adding the former Alabama star and third overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to their negotiation list.

Riders head coach Chris Jones seemed to be on board with getting Richardson on the field sooner rather than later.

“He’s 26-years-old and I think that he’s a pretty good athlete,” Jones said. “From the people that we got videos from down in Alabama, he’s in tremendous shape.”

Saskatchewan is hoping Richardson can give a boost to the team’s stagnant running game while Richardson is hoping for an opportunity to showcase his talents for another shot south of the border. It could be a mutually beneficial situation.

“The timing worked out,” TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor said. “The Roughriders really feel that their offence has struggled not having that sort of threatening running game and they hope Richardson can be that missing element for them.”

The current plan is for Richardson to miss the Riders’ game this Friday in Ottawa, but to be on the field for their Week 16 matchup against the Toronto Argonauts next Saturday. Richardson said he understands, but that doesn’t mean he won’t jump at the chance to play right away if given.

“Of course it’s a short week, but hopefully I’ll be on the field by next week,” Richardson said. “Even if they want me to come up this week, I’d love to go out there and go run somebody over.”