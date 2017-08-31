The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired Canadian defensive back Adam Laurensse from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for Canadian offensive lineman Dillon Guy.

Laurensse, 23, was selected by the Stamps in the seventh round of the 2017 CFL Draft while Guy, 26, was drafted in the fourth round by the BC Lions in 2016. He later signed with the Riders and after being cut by BC.

Laurensse and Guy have not appeared in any games this season or in their CFL careers.