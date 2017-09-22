2h ago
Riders' Carter limited in practice, still expected to play Sunday
TSN.ca Staff
Wide receiver Duron Carter was limited in practice again Friday but head coach Chris Jones reiterated he expects the 26-year-old to play Sunday when the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Calgary Stampeders.
Carter has played in all 11 games for the 6-5 Roughriders this season, and has 50 receptions for 642 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year in Saskatchewan.
Carter left the Riders' Week 13 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats early with an ankle injury.
In other roster news, Christion Jones will be activated off the six-game injured list and will return punts and kickoffs for the Riders Sunday, according to Jones.