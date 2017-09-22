Wide receiver Duron Carter was limited in practice again Friday but head coach Chris Jones reiterated he expects the 26-year-old to play Sunday when the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Calgary Stampeders.

Carter has played in all 11 games for the 6-5 Roughriders this season, and has 50 receptions for 642 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year in Saskatchewan.

Carter left the Riders' Week 13 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats early with an ankle injury.

In other roster news, Christion Jones will be activated off the six-game injured list and will return punts and kickoffs for the Riders Sunday, according to Jones.