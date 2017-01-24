1h ago
Riders have made offer to WR Carter
TSN.ca Staff
Duron Carter has an offer from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but remains on the CFL free agent market.
According to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, Carter's agent is still taking offers from around the league, but the expectation is the wide receiver will sign in Regina.
Carter, 25, was released in October by the Alouettes after a slew of disagreements with coaches and teammates. He recorded 938 yards receiving with five touchdowns in 2016 before the release.
Lawless adds that Carter has a strong relationship with Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones.
In parts of three CFL seasons, all with the Alouettes, Carter has amassed 2,877 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.