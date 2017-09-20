53m ago
Riders QB Glenn to return vs. Stamps
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Roughriders 27, Tiger-Cats 19
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn will return to the lineup Sunday against the Calgary Stampeders, head coach and general manager Chris Jones confirmed on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old missed last week's game with a hand injury suffered against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9.
Canadian Brandon Bridge came in and did a solid job, throwing for 231 yards with three touchdowns in a 27-19 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Glenn has thrown for 2057 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games this season with the Riders.
Saskatchewan holds a 6-5 record, good enough for fourth in the West Division.