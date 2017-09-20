Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn will return to the lineup Sunday against the Calgary Stampeders, head coach and general manager Chris Jones confirmed on Wednesday.

Riders Chris Jones says Kevin Glenn will be back. Bouka and Brouillette will play special teams and Carter should be fine as well #Riders — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) September 20, 2017

The 38-year-old missed last week's game with a hand injury suffered against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9.

Canadian Brandon Bridge came in and did a solid job, throwing for 231 yards with three touchdowns in a 27-19 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Glenn has thrown for 2057 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games this season with the Riders.

Saskatchewan holds a 6-5 record, good enough for fourth in the West Division.