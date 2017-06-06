Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Vince Young appeared to be hurt at training camp practice Tuesday.

Roughriders writer Ian Hamilton reported trainers gathered around Young after the veteran QB scrambled for a first down at practice. Young then left the field under his own power.

Young is attempting a comeback to professional football with the Roughriders, and is currently among a group of four QBs behind Kevin Glenn on the team's depth chart.

More details to follow as they become available.

 