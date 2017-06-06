51m ago
Riders QB Young goes down in practice
TSN.ca Staff
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Vince Young appeared to be hurt at training camp practice Tuesday.
Roughriders writer Ian Hamilton reported trainers gathered around Young after the veteran QB scrambled for a first down at practice. Young then left the field under his own power.
Young is attempting a comeback to professional football with the Roughriders, and is currently among a group of four QBs behind Kevin Glenn on the team's depth chart.
More details to follow as they become available.