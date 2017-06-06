Jones: Any missed time for Young could prove very costly

SASKATOON — Former NFL quarterback Vince Young suffered a hamstring injury Tuesday at the Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp.

The 34-year-old who is attempting a comeback with the CFL club, was hurt during a long run. He left practice on his own but looked to be in some discomfort.

A club official said the full extent of the injury isn't immediately known.

The six-foot-five, 232-pound Young had been out of football since 2014 before joining the Riders.

He compiled a 30-2 record as the starter over three seasons at Texas Longhorns, leading the school to an NCAA title with its 41-38 victory over the USC Trojans in the 2006 Rose Bowl.

He was taken in the first round, third overall, by the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL draft. He started 13 games that season and was named the league's top offensive rookie.

Tennessee released Young in July 2011. He had stints with Philadelphia, Buffalo, Green Bay and Cleveland before being released by the Browns in May 2014. He retired from football a month later.