The Saskatchewan Roughriders released four pending unrestricted free agents Friday, a little more than two weeks before they were set to hit the open market.

Defensive lineman Dylan Ainsworth, receiver Shamawd Chambers, quarterback Mitchell Gale, and running back Curtis Steele were released by the team Friday, getting an early start to free agency. Linebacker Otha Foster was released by the team later on Friday to pursue an NFL opportunity.

TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reported Chambers being unhappy with the direction of the Roughriders, which could explain his early release.

been lots of talk about Shawmad Chambers being unhappy with direction of @sskroughriders and with this morning's release he's UFA #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 27, 2017

Chambers signed with the Roughriders last off-season after helping the Edmonton Eskimos win the Grey Cup, and being named the game's Most Valuable Canadian in the process.

The 27-year-old former sixth overall draft pick finished with 25 receptions for 269 yards and a touchdown in his one season in Saskatchewan.

Ainsworth, the team's second round pick in 2014, finished with one defensive tackle and 12 special teams stops last year for the Riders.

Gale was acquired from the Toronto Argonauts last season and saw action in nine games for Saskatchewan, finishing 79-137 for 950 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.

Steele was signed as a free agent after a stint with the Argos as well, and played in seven games for the Riders, finishing with 54 carries for 314 yards.

Foster was named the Riders Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the 2016 season. He registered 71 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 18 games.