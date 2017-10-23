The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte to a four-year extension, tying the Canadian to the team through the 2021 season.

LaBatte has spent the past six years with the Roughriders, starting 83 regular season games, four playoff games, and a Grey Cup with the team.

The 31-year-old began his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, playing four seasons in Winnipeg after the team drafted him in the first round in 2008.

LaBatte was named the league's Most Outstanding Lineman in 2013 and has four CFL All-Star and seven division All-Star nods in his 10-year career.