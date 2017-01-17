Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly left the team's game on Tuesday night with the Buffalo Sabres early with a suspected knee injury.

Midway through the first period, the 22-year-old defenceman fell awkwardly on his right leg after colliding with Sabres forward William Carrier as the pair reached for a puck in the Leafs' zone.

.@MapleLeafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (lower body injury) will not return to tonight's game. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 18, 2017

Rielly went to the dressing room after the play and attempted to resume playing, but again returned to the back. The team announced he will not return.

Bozak on dealing w/ Rielly's absence: "That's a huge blow for us...we all have to step up and do it as committee for him." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 18, 2017

A native of West Vancouver, BC, Rielly has incurred a serious injury to his right knee once before in his career. In 2011-12, Rielly missed a majority of the Moose Jaw Warriors' Western Hockey League season - appearing in only 18 regular-season games - with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He would return during the team's playoff run and go on to be taken by the Leafs with the fifth overall selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Wednesday night was Rielly's 42nd game of the season. Rielly has a goal and 16 assists and leads the time in ice time at 18:53 a night.