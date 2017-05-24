Riot Games is fuelling the fire of regional rivalries in professional League of Legends with the creation of a new international event that will pit the best teams in the world against their biggest geographical foes.

Rift Rivals is an offline tournament that will see regions from around the world square off against each other from July 3-9. There will be four events across the globe featuring four sets of rivalries. North America will take on Europe, South Korea will face China and Taiwan, Oceania will do battle with Japan and Southeast Asia, Latin America North and Latin America South with tangle and Brazil and Turkey will meet the CIS Commonwealth of Independent States.

The NA LCS and EU LCS will put forth the top three clubs from each Spring Split - Team SoloMid, Cloud9 and Phoenix1 in North America and G2 Esports, Unicorns of Love and Fnatic from Europe - for their event in Berlin. Formats for the other matchups have yet to be determined.

"Rift Rivals is really about teams going to rep their region," Riot Games director of esports Whalen Rozelle said. "You have TSM, Cloud9 and P1 [going to Berlin] to represent North America. Now you're not going to see them [play each other] because you already see that in the domestic league. They're there to beat Europe, basically. So essentially, we're looking to see [which region] is going to win, rather than which team."