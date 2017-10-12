3h ago
Road to the Roar Pre-Trials Draw Sheet
Main Draw
- 14 men and 14 women teams will each compete for the final two sports for the 2017 Roar of the Rings Canadian Olympic Trials in Ottawa from Dec 2-10
- Each side will be divided into two pools of seven
- Teams will play every team in their pool (six games) with the top three from each pool advancing to the playoffs
Road to the Roar - Men's Teams
|Pool A
|Pool B
|John Morris
|Brendan Bottcher
|Glenn Howard
|Charley Thomas
|Jason Gunnlaugson
|Pat Simmons
|Adam Casey
|Greg Balsdon
|Colton Flasch
|Dayna Deruelle
|Mark Bice
|William Lyburn
|Jamie Murphy
|Jean-Michel Menard
Road to the Roar - Women's Teams
|Pool C
|Pool D
|Tracy Fleury
|Sherry Middaugh
|Julie Tippin
|Jacqueline Harrison
|Kelsey Rocque
|Kerri Einarson
|Shannon Kleibrink
|Krista McCarville
|Nadine Scotland
|Karla Thompson
|Shannon Birchard
|Briane Meilleur
|Theresa Breen
|Darcy Robertson
Draw Sheet/Results
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Draw
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Monday, Nov. 6
|3pm
|1
|Robertson vs. Middaugh
|Scotland vs. Rocque
|Tipping vs. Birchard
|Einarson vs. Thompson
|Monday, Nov. 6
|7pm
|2
|Breen vs. Fleury
|Murphy vs. Morris
|Bice vs. Howard
|Meilleur vs. Harrison
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
|7am
|3
|Gunnlaugson vs. Flasch
|Lyburn vs. Thomas
|Bottcher vs. Menard
|Simmons vs. Deruelle
|McCarville vs. Robertson
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
|11am
|4
|Harrison vs. Thompson
|Birchard vs. Fleury
|Breen vs. Kleibrink
|Meilleur vs. Middaugh
|Scotland vs. Tippin
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
|3pm
|5
|Deruelle vs. Thomas
|Howard vs. Flasch
|Casey vs. Murphy
|Menard vs. Balsdon
|Morris vs. Bice
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
|7pm
|6
|Rocque vs. Breen
|Robertson vs. Einarson
|Fleury vs. Scotland
|Lyburn vs. Bottcher
|Kleibrink vs. Birchard
|Wed, Nov. 8
|7am
|7
|Casey vs. Bice
|McCarville vs. Meilleur
|Gunnlaugson vs. Murphy
|Thompson vs. Middaugh
|Wed, Nov. 8
|11am
|8
|Menard vs. Simmons
|Deruelle vs. Bottcher
|Flasch vs. Morris
|Balsdon vs. Lyburn
|Wed, Nov. 8
|3pm
|9
|Einarson vs. Meilleur
|Tippin vs. Breen
|Robertson vs. Harrison
|Kleibrink vs. Scotland
|Birchard vs. Rocque
|Wed, Nov. 8
|7pm
|10
|Murphy vs. Howard
|McCarville vs. Thompson
|Bice vs. Gunnlaugson
|Thomas vs. Menard
|Flasch vs. Casey
|Thursday, Nov. 9
|7am
|11
|Balsdon vs. Deruelle
|Simmons vs. Lyburn
|Tippin vs. Rocque
|Fleury vs. Kleibrink
|Thursday, Nov. 9
|11am
|12
|Middaugh vs. McCarville
|Meilleur vs. Robertson
|Birchard vs. Breen
|Harrison vs. Einarson
|Thursday, Nov. 9
|3pm
|13
|Bottcher vs. Balsdon
|Menard vs. Lyburn
|Morris vs. Casey
|Howard vs. Gunnlaugson
|Bice vs. Murphy
|Thursday, Nov. 9
|7pm
|14
|Kleibrink vs. Tippin
|Breen vs. Scotland
|Rocque vs. Fleury
|Thompson vs. Robertson
|Thomas vs. Simmons
|Friday, Nov. 10
|7am
|15
|Morris vs. Gunnlaugson
|Harrison vs. McCarville
|Middaugh vs. Einarson
|Murphy vs. Flasch
|Casey vs. Howard
|Friday, Nov. 10
|11am
|16
|Scotland vs. Birchard
|Simmons vs. Bottcher
|Thomas vs. Balsdon
|Rocque vs. Kleibrink
|Deruelle vs. Menard
|Friday, Nov. 10
|3pm
|17
|Thompson ve. Meilleur
|Fleury vs. Tippin
|Flasch vs. Bice
|Middaugh vs. Harrison
|Einarson vs. McCarville
|Friday, Nov. 10
|7pm
|18
|Lyburn vs. Deruelle
|Gunnlaugson vs. Casey
|Howard vs. Morris
|Balsdon vs. Simmons
|Bottcher vs. Thomas
Playoffs
- Top two teams in each pool will cross over to play each other in the first bracket with the winners advancing to the first qualifier
- Losers will go on to play the third place teams in the second bracket where the second qualifier will eventually be determined
Men
Games H and I - Saturday, November 11 at 12:30pm ET
H - 1st Pool A vs. 2nd Pool B
I - 2nd Pool A vs. 1st Pool B
Winners advance to Game J Sunday morning; losers fall to Games K and L
Games K and L - Saturday, November 11 at 6pm ET
K - 3rd Pool A vs. Loser of Game H
L - Loser of Game I vs 3rd Pool B
Winners advance to Game M; loser out
Game J - Sunday, November 12 at 8am ET (FIRST QUALIFIER)
Winners of Games H and I
Winner advances to Roar of the Rings, loser heads to Game N
Game M - Sunday, November 12 at 1pm ET
Winners of Games K and L
Winner advance to Game N Sunday night; loser out
Game N - Sunday, November 12 at 6:30pm ET (SECOND QUALIFIER)
Winner of Game M and loser of Game J
Winner advances to Roar of the Rings, loser out
Women
Games A and B - Saturday, November 11 at 12:30pm ET
A - 1st Pool C vs. 2nd Pool D
B - 2nd Pool C vs. 1st Pool D
Winners advance to Game C Saturday night; losers fall to Games D and E
Games D and E - Saturday, November 11 at 6pm ET
D - 3rd Pool C vs. Loser of Game A
E - Loser of Game B vs 3rd Pool D
Winners advance to Game F; loser out
Game C - Saturday, November 11 at 6pm ET (FIRST QUALIFIER)
Winners of Games A and B
Winner advances to Roar of the Rings, loser heads to Game G
Game F - Sunday, November 12 at 8am ET
Winners of Games D and E
Winner advance to Game G Sunday afternoon; loser out
Game G - Sunday, November 12 at 1pm ET (SECOND QUALIFIER)
Winner of Game F and loser of Game C
Winner advances to Roar of the Rings, loser out