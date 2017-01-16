BERLIN — Arjen Robben has extended his contract with Bayern Munich for another year.

Bayern says the Netherlands winger's contract will run until the end of June 2018.

Robben has been with the club for almost eight years, joining from Real Madrid in 2009. He has scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga matches, 14 goals in 23 German Cup games and 21 goals in 53 Champions League matches, including the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final.