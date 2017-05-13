TORONTO — The Toronto Rock have their work cut out for them in the East Division final.

Jordan Hall had three goals and an assist and Joel White scored twice and added three helpers as the Georgia Swarm downed the Rock 11-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League playoff action.

The two-game series shifts to Duluth, Ga., next Saturday for Game 2. If the Rock want to advance to the Champion's Cup, they will have to win Game 2 to force a 10-minute tiebreaker game that Toronto also must win in order to capture the series against the Swarm.

"Our effort was there, it's more about our execution, we're going to have to look at some things and regroup and make some adjustments," said Rock coach Matt Sawyer.

"We'll make some adjustments and get ready for Game 2."

Shayne Jackson had two goals and two assists for the Swarm while Miles Thompson, Jordan MacIntosh, Chad Tutton and Randy Staats added the others.

Dan Lintner and Kasey Beirnes both struck twice for the Rock, who got singles from Brett Hickey, Stephan Leblanc, Tom Schreiber and Damon Edwards.

Mike Poulin made 39 saves for the win. Brandon Miller stopped 45-of-54 shots in a losing cause.