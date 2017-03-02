LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 26 points and the Houston Rockets shot 20 of 52 on 3-pointers in a 122-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Ryan Anderson added 23 points, including a team-high six 3s, as the Rockets won for the seventh time in nine games and extended their NBA record to nine games with 20 or more 3-pointers this season.

Nene added 16 points, while Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Clint Capela had 14 apiece for Houston, which outrebounded the Clippers 62-35.

In four games since the All-Star break, the Rockets, who lead the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted, have hit 72 on 206 attempts, an average of 18 of 52 from beyond the arc.

Chris Paul had 16 points and 10 assists to lead the Clippers, who lost for the third time in four games. Blake Griffin added 17 points, Austin Rivers scored 16 and Luc Mbah a Moute 13 for Los Angeles.

Houston's 70-58 halftime lead marked the eighth time this season the Rockets had 70 or more points by halftime. They made 11 of 24 3-pointers in the first half.

Trailing 44-43, the Rockets ran off 13 unanswered points, taking a 56-44 lead on Capela's layup with 6:38 to play in the second quarter. Houston extended the spurt to 22-5 when Harden made three free throws for a 65-49 advantage with 2:19 left in the half.

After Clippers closed to 70-60, the Rockets made seven 3s over the next 3:51, taking a 93-69 lead on Beverley's 3-pointer with 6:07 left in the third.

Trailing 109-78 with 11:14 to play, the Clippers outscored Houston 15-2 to pull to 111-93 but could get no closer.

Houston has beaten the Clippers in six of their last eight meetings.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon's 3-pointer with 10:04 left in the second quarter was the Rockets' 900th of the season. They entered the game with 892 in 61 games, 117 ahead of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who set the NBA single-season record with 1,077. Gordon's 3-pointer with 7:21 left in the second was Houston's 10th of the game, marking the 58th time in 62 games this season the Rockets have had 10 or more.

Clippers: Played their third straight game with a lineup that included both Griffin and Paul, who returned on Feb. 24 after missing 14 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Coming into the game, the Clippers were 20-8 when Griffin and Paul both played, and 16-15 in all other games.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Clippers: At the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.