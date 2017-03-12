SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — First baseman Ian Desmond has left Colorado's spring game against Cincinnati after he was hit by a pitch, breaking his left hand.

Desmond was plunked by Rookie Davis with a 93 mph fastball in the fourth inning on Sunday. The Rockies say the preliminary diagnosis on Desmond is a left hand fracture, and he will see a specialist on Monday.

Desmond signed a $70 million, five-year contract with Colorado in the off-season. He hit .285 with 22 homers and 86 RBIs in 156 games with AL West champion Texas last year.

The 31-year-old Desmond broke into the majors in 2009 with Washington and is a .267 hitter with 132 homers and 518 RBIs in eight seasons.