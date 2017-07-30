The Colorado Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later.

OFFICIAL: The #Rockies have acquired C Jonathan Lucroy from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later. pic.twitter.com/vdSL0f9hxr — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 31, 2017

The 31-year-old is hitting .242 with four home runs and 27 RBIs over 77 games with the Rangers in 2017, his first full year with the club. Lucroy also owns an on-base percentage of .297 and a slugging percentage of .338.

Texas acquired the catcher and reliever Jeremy Jeffress from the Milwaukee Brewers at last year's trade deadline for outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Luis Ortiz and a player to be named later.

Lucroy is a two-time All-Star (2014 and 2016).

Colorado seems primed for their first playoff appearance since 2009 as they hold a 60-45 record, good enough for third in the competitive NL-West and tied for first in the NL Wild Card.