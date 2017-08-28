DENVER — The Colorado Rockies activated outfielder/infielder Ian Desmond from the disabled list, where he's been for the last month with a strained right calf.

Desmond is hitting .285 with five homers and 32 RBIs. He's struggled to stay healthy this season after signing a five-year, $70 million deal in December. Desmond started the season on the DL after he broke his left hand in spring training. He also missed time in early July with a strained right calf, which he re-injured on July 25.

The 31-year-old Desmond has played in 65 games in 2017.

To make room for Desmond on the roster, the Rockies placed outfielder Raimel Tapia to Triple-A Colorado Springs.