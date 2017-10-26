Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers revealed in an interview with Conan O'Brien he had screws placed in his collarbone as part of the surgery he underwent last week.

Rodgers broke his collarbone on Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings and underwent surgery four days later. He was placed on injured reserve by the Packers last week, ruling him out of game action until at least Dec. 17, when the team visits the Carolina Panthers.

In a teaser for his appearance on Conan, which airs Thursday, Rodgers says he received 13 screws as part of the surgery.

"I rolled out to my right, I threw the ball, and I got tackled and kind of slammed on the ground. But I'm good now. Thirteen screws later and here I am," Rodgers said.

When contacted by ESPN, Rodgers would not commit to the number of screws that were inserted.

"It's TV. Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth," Rodgers said via text message.

Rodgers has been in California since surgery but told ESPN he'll return to Green Bay following the Packers bye this weekend.

Green Bay is 0-2 since losing Rodgers, with backup Brett Hundley throwing one touchdown to four interceptions.