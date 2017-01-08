17m ago
Roethlisberger in walking boot after WC win
TSN.ca Staff
Ben Roethlisberger played every snap of the Pittsburgh Steelers wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins, but attended his post-game news conference afterwards with a walking boot around his right foot and ankle.
The 34-year-old quarterback vowed to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, though he admitted he doesn't know the extent of the injury.
Roethlisberger threw for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-12 win. He completed 13 of 18 attempts and rushed four times for 10 yards.
He missed two games this season due to a knee injury, leaving Landry Jones to start in his place. Jones threw four touchdowns and two interceptions during the regular season.
Roethlisberger had 29 touchdowns to 13 interceptions on the season.