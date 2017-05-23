Yoel Romero finally has his path to a coveted shot at the middleweight title, as he will face Robert Whittaker for the interim belt in the co-main event of UFC 213.

The bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will be the main event of the July 8th event, while the Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight title fight has been removed from the card.

Romero is undefeated in the UFC including an impressive flying knee KO over former champion Chris Weidman in his last fight at UFC 205. He’s earned stoppage victories in three of his last four victories, with only Jacare Souza taking him to the cards.

Whittaker is also undefeated since making the move to middleweight in the promotion, with his last victory being a second round TKO over Souza.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping was originally supposed to defend the belt against the returning George St-Pierre, but UFC president Dana White says that fight will not take place. Bisping is currently sidelined with a knee injury.