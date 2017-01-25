Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima is a part of an investment group that purchased 50 per cent of esports organization CNB e-Sports Club.

Ronaldo joins poker personalities André Akkari and Igor "Federal" Trafane in the acquisition of the Brazilian club.

"As an athlete, we find in the CNB ideas are similar to ours and we are going to transfer to the e-sports the adrenaline of the fans at soccer stadiums and poker tables," Ronaldo said in a press release.

Fury revealed that Ronaldo was brought into the investment group through Akkari and that while the structure of the business remains the same, the team is a lot stronger moving forward.

"It was already a business opportunity we had talked about, but right after the final we really started to think it would be good for everyone if we were partners," Fury said in the release.

"The administration remains the same, with me and my brother, what changes is that we now have two world champions with us, which adds a lot to our image. I think it give us leverage to be able to explore new markets, like in soccer and other electronic games.”