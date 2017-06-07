Cristiano Ronaldo is atop Forbes' list of the world highest-paid athletes once again this year with total earnings of $93 million.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who is down 2-0 in his quest to repeat in the NBA Finals, jumped Barcelona star Lionel Messi for second on this year's list with earnings of $86.2 million. Messi ranked third with $80 million in earnings, while Roger Federer ($64 million) and Golden State Warriors free agent-signee Kevin Durant ($60.6) rounded out the top five.

Rory McIlroy is listed as the world's highest-paid golfer with earnings of $50 million for sixth overall and Lewis Hamilton topped all racecar drivers with $46 million, 10th overall.

No NHL players or Canadians made the list, but Toronto Raptors point guard DeMar DeRozan placed 32nd with earnings of $31.6 million, $26.6 million in salary and an additional $5 million in sponsorships.

Nascar drive Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will retire at the end of this season, took the final spot on the list with earnings of $21.4 million.