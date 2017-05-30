Cristiano Ronaldo tops ESPN’s World Fame 100 for the second straight year, followed by LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Phil Mickelson.

Federer moved up a spot from 2016 and Mickelson climbed eight spots to secure a place in the top five of the world’s most famous athletes.

Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is the lone Canadian representative on the list. The 23-year-old Montreal native makes her debut at 93.

The list is generated using a formula created by ESPN director of analytics Ben Alamar that “combines endorsements with social media following and internet search popularity” to determine the final rankings.

Click below to view the full list on ESPN: