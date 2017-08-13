Ronaldo sent off after scoring in Madrid's win at Barca

BARCELONA, Spain — Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off after helping Real Madrid secure a 3-1 win at Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored with a beautiful strike to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute — after coming on in the 58th — and earned a yellow card for taking off his shirt to flex his muscles at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo will miss Wednesday's second leg in Madrid after being booked again just two minutes after scoring for diving in the area, following contact with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. Ronaldo gave the referee a shove in the back after seeing the red card.

Madrid went ahead in the 50th from an own-goal by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Lionel Messi equalized for Barcelona in the 77th when he converted a penalty after Luis Suarez was fouled by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, taking his "clasico" goal record to 24 against Barcelona's fiercest rival.

While Ronaldo's goal was a blow, substitute Marco Asensio's 90th-minute strike — with Madrid playing with 10 men — left Barcelona in a deep hole for the second leg.

"I am not going to play this down, we are happy with the result. But of course it is not over," Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "We are going to enjoy this today, because it is something to enjoy, and tomorrow we will think about the game on Wednesday."

While Zidane's Madrid took a big step to a second title to start the season after beating Manchester United in the European Super Cup on Tuesday, it was a dismal debut for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona had hoped to show that, with Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta, it could still compete with Madrid despite having Brazil star Neymar plucked away by Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record transfer last week.

Valverde opted to start Gerard Deulofeu in Neymar's spot on the left side, and the contrast with Neymar was clear. The forward lacked the natural talent and expert timing that Neymar had developed over four seasons with Messi and Suarez up front.

While Barcelona slumped to a loss to its fiercest rival, Neymar scored a goal in an impressive debut for PSG to help it win 3-0 at Guingamp in the French league.

Barcelona's night to forget started when Pique slid to defend a cross by Marcelo, only to redirect the ball into the corner of his net.

Barcelona still dominated possession, but ended up playing into Madrid's hands. It was caught off-balance in defence on goals by second-half substitutes Ronaldo and Asensio scored on the break.

Both forwards were left all alone against Pique. And, after manoeuvring to pick their spots, Ronaldo and Asensio executed superb strikes from outside the area to bend the ball around the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The defeat leaves Barcelona under pressure to spend at least part of the 222 million euros ($262 million) it received from PSG for Neymar.