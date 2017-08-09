CHICAGO — Rookie Kevan Smith had a home run and drove in four runs for the Chicago White Sox in an 8-5 win over Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Left-hander Derek Holland (6-11) earned his first win since June 13, despite issuing seven walks in 5 2/3 innings. He had been 0-5 in eight starts and one relief appearance since beating Baltimore.

Chicago (42-68) won for the fourth time in 23 games, stopping a six-game losing streak.

Keuchel (9-2) allowed a season-high eight runs and 10 hits in four innings for Houston (71-41). He had a 1.67 ERA when he went on the disabled list for the second time with a neck injury, on June 8. The All-Star left-hander has a 10.50 ERA in three starts since his return.

Avisail Garcia and Yoan Moncada had RBI singles in the first inning as the White Sox took a 3-0 lead. It was Garcia's first at-bat since coming off the disabled list following a strained thumb ligament that had sidelined the All-Star since July 25.