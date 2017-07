OAKLAND, Calif. — Infielder Adam Rosales is on the move again, and the Arizona Diamondbacks found a reliable shortstop to fill a big void as they chase a playoff spot.

Rosales was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Diamondbacks on Monday for minor league right-hander Jeferson Mejia.

Arizona began the day holding the top spot in the NL wild-card race.

Rosales, who filled in at shortstop for 36 of the 38 games when starter Marcus Semien was hurt this season, is no stranger to switching teams. And the last-place A's are dealing for prospects as they have historically done.

During an 11-day span late in the 2013 season, Rosales was claimed off waivers by Texas from Oakland, went back to the A's off waivers from the Rangers and then returned to Texas once again on waivers only to watch his former team win the AL West without him.

The Diamondbacks were down on shortstops.

Nick Ahmed has been on the disabled list since June 28 and is recovering from a small fracture in his right hand. He had the surgically implanted pins removed last week and has yet to begin rehabilitation on the hand. And Chris Owings was put on the 60-day DL on Monday after fracturing a finger on a bunt attempt against St. Louis on Sunday.

Rosales returned for a second stint with the A's this year . He was batting .234 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 71 games.

The 22-year-old Mejia was 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 relief appearances Class A Kane County before going to Class-A short season Hillsboro, where he made three relief outings. He combined to go 1-1 with a 6.21 ERA.

Last week, Arizona acquired catcher John Ryan Murphy from Minnesota for minor league left-hander Gabriel Moya.

___

AP Sports Writer Bob Baum in Phoenix contributed to this report.