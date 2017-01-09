NEW YORK — Derrick Rose was not with the New York Knicks on Monday for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brandon Jennings started at point guard, with the Knicks saying only that Rose was not with the team. New York coach Jeff Hornacek had given no indication shortly before the game that Rose would not be available for the game.

After the Pelicans' 110-96 win over the Knicks, ESPN.com writer Ramona Shelburne reported that Rose left the team without permission but has subsequently been in touch with team officials. Sources told Shelburne that Rose told the team that he had a family situation.

Rose has played in 33 of 37 games during his first season with the Knicks, averaging 17.3 points.