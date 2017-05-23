The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski have restructured his deal, says the 28-year-old tight end's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The deal will enable Gronkowski to become the highest-paid TE in the National Football League, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Currently, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is the highest-paid at the position, set to earn $12.62 million this season. Gronkowski was to be the eighth-best compensated tight end at $6.75 million.

A native of Amherst, New York, Gronkowski was limited to just eight games this season with a variety of injuries. He last played in Week 12 against the New York Jets in a game in which he incurred a herniatic disc and was played on season-ending injured reserve on December 3.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Arizona, Gronkowski is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and has spent all seven of his NFL seasons in New England.

Gronkowski was also a member of the Super Bowl XLIX-winning Pats in 2015.