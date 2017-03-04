Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross established a new record in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Saturday, running an unbelievable 4.22 seconds. The previous record stood for eight years after it was set by Chris Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals, who ran 4.24 in 2008.

OFFICIAL: 4.22! There is a new 40-yard dash record holder! @WatchJRoss is the new KING of the 40! #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Antnt2sgzH — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2017

Ross, 5'11" and 190 lbs., has been widely projected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft and with his performance today he's made a strong case to be the first wide receiver to come off the board come Draft Day. The 22-year-old totalled 81 receptions, 1150 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns for the Huskies last season.