Roughriders agree to terms with second overall pick Judge

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to terms with second overall draft pick Cameron Judge.

Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones made the announcement Sunday, adding the linebacker will arrive at training camp soon after finishing his finals at UCLA.

Judge attended Houston Texans' minicamp earlier this offseason but was not signed after going undrafted in the NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old finished his collegiate career with 45 tackles.