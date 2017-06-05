The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed veteran international running back Anthony Allen and released American linebacker Gary Wilkins Friday.

Allen had 436 yards rushing on 87 carries (five-yard average) with three TDs last season with the B.C. Lions.

Previously, Allen played two years with the Riders (2014-15), running for 1,504 yards on 261 carries (5.76-yard average) with eight touchdowns while adding 48 catches for 314 yards and three TDs.