The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced contract extensions for long snapper Jorgen Hus and running back/receiver Marcus Thigpen Sunday.

It’s a two-year extension for Hus, who has been with the Roughriders for three seasons now and played in 45 career regular-season games with the team.

Thigpen signed a one-year extension after playing two games with the Roughriders this season. The 31-year-old had seven carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, and two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown for Saskatchewan this season. Also a special teamer, Thigpen returned three punts for 77 yards and one kickoff for 53 yards.

Thigpen was a household name in the CFL playing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2010 and 2011. The Detroit native racked up 616 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air, and 316 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Thigpen also had a combined 2,698 return yards in Hamilton before heading south to play in the NFL.