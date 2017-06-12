Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Vince Young will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn hamstring, head coach Chris Jones confirmed Monday.

Young was injured at a training camp practice last Tuesday when he ran for a first down during play.

Jones said after the injury that any time missed by Young would hurt his chances of making the Roughriders roster coming out of training camp.

Young missed the Roughriders' first preseason game Saturday - a tie against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers - where Brandon Bridge, also vying to be Kevin Glenn's backup, was spectacular with a 20/26 performance for 201 yards and a touchdown.