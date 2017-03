One week after getting released by the Edmonton Eskimos, national defensive tackle Eddie Steele has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Steele had 14 tackles in 18 games for the Eskimos last season, his fourth year with the club. Prior to joining Edmonton, Steele started his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. For his career, the 28-year-old has 106 tackles, 13 interceptions, and an interception in 90 games played.